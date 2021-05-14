Sohu.com Q1 Total Revenues Up 24%; Provides Q2 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) announced that it anticipates Brand advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2021, to be $36 million to $40 million and Online game revenues to be $134 million to $144 million.

Net income from continuing operations attributable for the second quarter is expected to be $8 million to $18 million on Non-GAAP basis and $3 million to $13 million on GAAP basis.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, total revenues were $222 million, up 24% year-over-year and down 12% quarter-over-quarter. Brand advertising revenues totaled $31 million, up 20% year-over-year and down 26% quarter-over-quarter.

The company attributed year-over-year increase mainly to increased revenues in the portal and video advertising businesses and the sequential decline to seasonality.

GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable for the first quarter was $32 million or $0.80 per ADS, while Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable was $37 million, or $0.93 per ADS.

