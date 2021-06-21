Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. With the latest financial year loss of US$55m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, the US$728m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Sohu.com's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Sohu.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$26m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:SOHU Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sohu.com's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sohu.com currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sohu.com's case is 50%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Sohu.com which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Sohu.com, take a look at Sohu.com's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Sohu.com worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Sohu.com is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sohu.com’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.