Sohu.com Limited - Depositary Receipt () (SOHU) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 14.89

The average one-year price target for Sohu.com Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:SOHU) has been revised to 14.89 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 13.67 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.32 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.14% from the latest reported closing price of 10.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sohu.com Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOHU is 0.10%, an increase of 43.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 14,627K shares. The put/call ratio of SOHU is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,429K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 26.95% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,220K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,157K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,099K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOHU by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Maso Capital Partners holds 798K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sohu.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sohu.com Limited is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/; interactive search engine www.sogou.com; and online video website tv.sohu.com.

