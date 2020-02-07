Markets
CYOU

Sohu Lifts Q4 Outlook On Strong Performance In Online Game Business

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chinese online media and gaming business Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) announced Friday that it is lifting fourth-quarter outlook.

The revision in outlook is based on better than expected performance of the online game business, a tax benefit of $19 million expected to be recognized for some of Changyou's subsidiaries, and an impairment charge of approximately $23 million for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Sohu now estimates attributable net loss, including the expected impairment charge, between $15 million and $25 million or $0.40 to $0.65 per ADS. The previous outlook was attributable net loss between $17 million and $27 million or $0.45 to $0.70 per ADS.

Excluding the impairment charge, adjusted attributable net income would be between nil and $10 million or nil to $0.25 per ADS. The previous outlook was loss between $12 million and $22 million or $0.30 to $0.55 per ADS.

Excluding the profit generated by Sogou and Changyou, and further excluding the expected impairment charge, adjusted net loss would be between $45 million and $50 million.

The company now projects total revenues between $465 million and $500 million, compared to earlier estimate of $435 million to $470 million.

Online game revenues are now projected to be between $125 million and $135 million, up from previous estimate of $95 million to $105 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYOU SOHU

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular