Is SOHO HOUSE&CO (SHCO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Soho House & Co (SHCO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Soho House & Co is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Soho House & Co is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHCO's full-year earnings has moved 278.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SHCO has moved about 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 9.1% on average. This shows that Soho House & Co is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sonos (SONO) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.7%.

Over the past three months, Sonos' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 73.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Soho House & Co belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.7% so far this year, meaning that SHCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sonos, however, belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved +29.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Soho House & Co and Sonos as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

