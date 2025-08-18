Soho House Names Neil Thomson As CFO; Shares Jump 15% Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO), a membership platform of physical and digital spaces, on Monday said it has appointed Neil Thomson as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 18.

Shares of Soho House are increasing by around 15% in the pre-market trading.

Thomson, who will be based at the company's London head office, succeeds Thomas Allen, who will remain with the company until August 29 to support the transition.

Thomson has 30 years of experience and has most recently served as CFO of Tasty Restaurant Group.

In the pre-market trading, Soho House is 15.26% higher at $8.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

