Markets
SHCO

Soho House Enters Take-Private Agreement; MCR To Become Shareholder Of Soho

August 18, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) has entered into definitive agreements pursuant to which an investor group led by MCR and its Chairman and CEO Tyler Morse will acquire the outstanding shares of Soho House not held by certain significant shareholders. SHCO Executive Chairman Ron Burkle and the Yucaipa Companies will roll their controlling equity interests in Soho House & Co and retain majority control of the business.

Holders of common stock of Soho House & Co will receive $9.00 per share in cash. The offer implies a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion for Soho House & Co. MCR will become a shareholder of Soho House & Co and Tyler Morse will join the Board as Vice Chairman.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.