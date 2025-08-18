Soho House Enters Take-Private Agreement; MCR To Become Shareholder Of Soho

(RTTNews) - Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) has entered into definitive agreements pursuant to which an investor group led by MCR and its Chairman and CEO Tyler Morse will acquire the outstanding shares of Soho House not held by certain significant shareholders. SHCO Executive Chairman Ron Burkle and the Yucaipa Companies will roll their controlling equity interests in Soho House & Co and retain majority control of the business.

Holders of common stock of Soho House & Co will receive $9.00 per share in cash. The offer implies a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion for Soho House & Co. MCR will become a shareholder of Soho House & Co and Tyler Morse will join the Board as Vice Chairman.

