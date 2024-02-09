News & Insights

Markets
SHCO

Soho House & Co: 2023 Operating Results To Be In Line With Its Guidance

February 09, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) said the company expects its 2023 operating results to be in line with the guidance issued on November 10, 2023. The company will be reporting its 2023 results on March 6, 2024.

The company also announced that in the fall of 2023, the Board formed an independent Special Committee of the Board to evaluate certain strategic transactions, some of which may result in -Soho House & Co Inc. becoming a private company. The company announced that the Board has approved a new $50 million share repurchase authorization.

Also, Soho House & Co Inc. fundamentally rejected the recent report published by GlassHouse Research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.