Soho House & Co: 2023 Operating Results To Be In Line With Its Guidance

(RTTNews) - Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) said the company expects its 2023 operating results to be in line with the guidance issued on November 10, 2023. The company will be reporting its 2023 results on March 6, 2024.

The company also announced that in the fall of 2023, the Board formed an independent Special Committee of the Board to evaluate certain strategic transactions, some of which may result in -Soho House & Co Inc. becoming a private company. The company announced that the Board has approved a new $50 million share repurchase authorization.

Also, Soho House & Co Inc. fundamentally rejected the recent report published by GlassHouse Research.

