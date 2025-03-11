SOHO HOUSE & CO Earnings Preview: Recent $SHCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOHO HOUSE & CO ($SHCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $324,723,803 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.

SOHO HOUSE & CO Insider Trading Activity

SOHO HOUSE & CO insiders have traded $SHCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS COLLINS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,240 shares for an estimated $167,071.

SOHO HOUSE & CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of SOHO HOUSE & CO stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

