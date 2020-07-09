Sogou (SOGO) Surges: Stock Moves 9.2% Higher
Sogou Inc. SOGO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 33.7% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Sogou currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR Price
Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR price | Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Etsy Inc ETSY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR (SOGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.