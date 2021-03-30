Sogou (SOGO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sogou Inc (Symbol: SOGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.93, changing hands as low as $7.79 per share. Sogou Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $2.95 per share, with $8.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.91.

