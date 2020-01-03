Sogou Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sogou Inc (Symbol: SOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.81, changing hands as high as $4.86 per share. Sogou Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.25 per share, with $7.1227 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.