Sogou Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Sogou Inc. (SOGO) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $35.0 million, a 33% increase from last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the company was $39.0 million, a 44% increase year-over-year.

Earnings per ADS were $0.09. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.10.

Total revenues were $301.0 million, a 1% increase year-over-year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share and revenues of $301.24 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of 2020, Sogou expects total revenues to be in the range of $240 million to $260 million, representing a 5% decrease to 3% increase year-over-year, or a 1% decrease to 7% increase year-over-year in RMB terms.

