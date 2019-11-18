SOGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sogou Inc (Symbol: SOGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.02, changing hands as low as $5.00 per share. Sogou Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.25 per share, with $7.1227 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01.

