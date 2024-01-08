News & Insights

SoftwareOne to provide strategic review update by end of month

January 08, 2024 — 01:04 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - SoftwareOne SWON.S continues to be in talks with Bain Capital which "may or may not lead to an offer," the software and cloud solutions provider said on Monday in a statement released in response to media reports.

"The Board expects to conclude discussions and provide an update on the outcome of the strategic review to shareholders by the end of the month," the Swiss company said in a statement.

Separately SoftwareOne said Rohit Nagarajan had joined as Chief Revenue Officer with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.