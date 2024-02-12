News & Insights

SoftwareOne to hold EGM on April 18, same day as AGM

February 12, 2024 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - SoftwareOne Holding SWON.S will combine its annual general meeting, to be held on April 18, with an extraordinary general meeting requested by a group of shareholders, the Swiss IT services provider said on Monday.

Earlier this month three founding shareholders of SoftwareOne called for an extraordinary general meeting "to elect a new board with no delay", seeking to remove president Adam Warby and most other existing board members.

The shareholders, controlling 29% of the company stock, are seeking to revive a bid to delist the company through a sale to U.S. investor Bain Capital.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

