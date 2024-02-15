SoftwareOne targets higher earnings amid battle for control

Posts 8% rise in 2023 group revenue

Targets 8-10% this year, 'mid-teens' by 2026

Faces shareholder push to sell company

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - SoftwareOne SWON.S on Thursday set out a plan to ramp up growth and earnings over the next three years as the Swiss IT services provider grapples with a push by leading shareholders to sell the company.

The three founding shareholders of SoftwareOne last week moved to oust the board to revive an effort to delist the firm through a sale to U.S. investor Bain Capital.

SoftwareOne on Thursday reported an 8% rise in 2023 group revenue to 1.01 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion).

"With our unparalleled global presence, we are uniquely positioned to capture the growth opportunity in the rapidly expanding software & cloud market," CEO Brian Duffy said in a statement.

SoftwareOne said it was targeting revenue growth of 8-10% this year and wanted to increase that to the 'mid-teens' by 2026, in line with previous mid-term guidance.

It forecast an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5-25.5% for 2024 and one approaching 28% in 2026. It had previously targeted a mid-term EBITDA margin of more than 25%.

Its founding shareholders attempted to delist SoftwareOne last year by selling to Bain, but the board rejected a non-binding offer of 18.50 francs per share, worth about 2.9 billion francs ($3.33 billion), as well as higher offers.

In mid-January, after examining its options, SoftwareOne decided it wanted to remain independent.

With more than 9,000 employees, SoftwareOne helps companies buy and manage software from other providers such as Microsoft MSFT.O, SAP SAPG.DE and Adobe ADBE.O.

