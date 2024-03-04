News & Insights

US Markets

SoftwareOne shareholders scrap agreement to sell company to Bain

March 04, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

Adds no comment from Bain in paragraph 5, background from paragraph 6

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - The founding shareholders of SoftwareOne SWON.S have scrapped their agreement with U.S. investor Bain Capital to buy the Swiss IT services company, they said on Monday.

Daniel von Stockar, B. Curti Holding AG and René Gilli, who together hold 29% of SoftwareOne, last month tried to oust the board to revive an effort to delist the firm through a sale to Bain.

The three shareholders "have decided to dissolve the group acting in concert between them and Bain Capital and terminate their underlying agreement," they said in a statement.

"Since the current Board of Directors of SoftwareOne rejected Bain Capital's latest offer in January 2024, it has been clear that there is no scope for a going-private transaction under the current circumstances," the group said in a statement.

Bain declined to comment.

SoftwareOne's board rejected a non-binding offer of 18.50 francs per share, worth about 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.28 billion) last year.

In mid-January, after examining its options, SoftwareOne decided it wanted to remain independent.

The investors on Monday said they still wanted an extraordinary general meeting to make changes to the company's board and believed SoftwareOne would perform better as a private company.

($1 = 0.8833 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.