Softwareone Holding (SWON) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 18.15

The average one-year price target for Softwareone Holding (SWON) has been revised to 18.15 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 16.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.92% from the latest reported closing price of 17.81 / share.

Softwareone Holding Maintains 1.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Softwareone Holding. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWON is 0.17%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 8,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,488K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWON by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWON by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 834K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWON by 6.28% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 665K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing a decrease of 39.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWON by 31.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 480K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

