US Markets

SoftwareONE announces 2019 IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss software company SoftwareONE on Monday announced plans to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year, with the initial public offering to consist entirely of secondary shares and the founding shareholders maintaining the largest stake.

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swiss software company SoftwareONE on Monday announced plans to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year, with the initial public offering to consist entirely of secondary shares and the founding shareholders maintaining the largest stake.

SoftwareONE, with 5,500 employees, said the founding shareholders and financial investor KKR KKR.N, which acquired a 25% stake in the company in 2015, will continue to be represented on the board of directors. The company is expected to be valued at several billion Swiss francs, Reuters reported previously.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of planned IPO, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Unicredit and Zuercher Kantonalbank are acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor to SoftwareONE.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Michelle Martin)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular