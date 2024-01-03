News & Insights

SoftwareOne acquires Novis Euforia, a SAP and cloud services provider

January 03, 2024 — 01:03 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Swiss software and cloud solutions company SoftwareOne SWON.S on Wednesday said it has acquired the Spanish SAP and cloud services provider Novis Euforia.

No financial details or transaction terms were disclosed.

Upon completion of the deal, Novis Euforia's 35 professionals and leadership team will join SoftwareOne's SAP practice, the Swiss company said.

