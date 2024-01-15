News & Insights

SoftwareOne: will remain a standalone company

January 15, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - SoftwareOne SWON.S will remain a standalone public company, the Swiss software and cloud solutions provider said on Monday, as it announced the conclusion of a strategic review launched in July 2023.

The company's board unanimously rejected a proposal from Bain Capital, as the non-binding value indication neither provided sufficient certainty or reflected the value of SoftwareOne, the company said in a statement.

"The Board is convinced that SoftwareOne is well placed to create shareholder value as a standalone public company," it said.

On February 15, the company is to host a Capital Markets Day alongside its full-year results and will provide an outlook for 2024 and a medium-term guidance, as well as insights into its strategy.

