JFrog, which sells software tools that streamline app development, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Netanya, Israel-based company plans to raise $405 million by offering 11.6 million shares (31% insider) at a price range of $33 to $37. At the midpoint of the proposed range, JFrog would command a fully diluted market value of $3.5 billion.



JFrog's DevOps Platform allows organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system. As of June 30, 2020, the company had over 5,800 customers.



JFrog was founded in 2008 and booked $128 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FROG. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 14, 2020.



The article Software tool provider JFrog sets terms for $405 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

