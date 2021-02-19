Markets
Software supplier Ebix's independent auditor resigns

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Software supplier Ebix Inc said on Friday RSM US had resigned as the company's registered public accounting firm, sending shares down nearly 20% in extended trade.

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Software supplier Ebix Inc EBIX.O said on Friday RSM US had resigned as the company's registered public accounting firm, sending shares down nearly 20% in extended trade.

RSM told Ebix's audit committee chairman it was resigning as a result of being unable to obtain sufficient evidence to evaluate the business purpose of "significant unusual transactions" in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

The auditor informed Ebix that there was a disagreement with respect to the classification of $30 million and flagged unusual transactions concerning Ebix's gift card business in India.

"Internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2020 due to the identification of a material weakness," RSM said in its resignation letter on Feb. 15.

Ebix said the company did not agree with certain statements made by RSM, and that it was now seeking a new auditor.

India's Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O last year terminated a pending merger agreement with Ebix and filed suit seeking "substantial" damages for Ebix's alleged breach of deal terms.

