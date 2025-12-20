This Software Stock Is Down 20% in a Year and Just Became One Fund's $6 Million Bet

Key Points

Massachusetts-based TFJ Management added 357,043 shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter.

The move represented a 4.3% change in reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

The shares were valued at $6.43 million as of September 30.

On November 13, Massachusetts-based TFJ Management disclosed a new position in Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN), acquiring 357,043 shares valued at $6.43 million.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: APP: $39.15 million (26.4% of AUM)

NYSE: CPNG: $25.14 million (16.9% of AUM)

NYSE: KAR: $17.80 million (12.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CCC: $12.46 million (8.4% of AUM)

NYSE: HGV: $11.13 million (7.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, CWAN shares were priced at $22.25, down 20% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 16.5% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $640.38 million Net Income (TTM) $392.54 million Price (as of market close Friday) $22.25 One-Year Price Change (20%)

Company Snapshot

Clearwater Analytics provides SaaS-based automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting solutions, including Clearwater Prism for self-service data access and flexible reporting.

The company operates a subscription-based business model, generating recurring revenue from cloud-based software offerings tailored for investment data management and analytics.

It serves insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities seeking advanced investment accounting and risk analytics capabilities.

Clearwater Analytics is a leading provider of cloud-based investment accounting and analytics software, serving a diverse institutional client base. The company leverages a scalable SaaS platform to deliver automated, real-time investment data solutions that streamline compliance, performance measurement, and risk management. Its technology-driven approach positions it competitively in the financial software sector, supporting mission-critical operations for clients managing complex investment portfolios.

Foolish Take

At more than 4% of assets, this is not a watchlist name or a speculative flyer. It lands squarely among the fund’s larger holdings, alongside volatile growth bets like AppLovin and Coupang. That context suggests this is a view on business quality more than a short-term read on the stock.



The fundamentals help explain why. In the third quarter, Clearwater Analytics reported revenue of $205.1 million, up 77% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 84% to $70.7 million, with margins expanding to 34.5%. Annualized recurring revenue reached $807.5 million, up 77%, while net revenue retention held at a solid 108%. Cash flow was strong enough to fund $40 million in debt repayment during the quarter, and management reiterated full-year guidance calling for roughly $730 million in revenue and $247 million in adjusted EBITDA.



For patient investors, this is a business growing fast, throwing off cash, and gaining share in a niche most investors underestimate. The stock may still be working through last year’s highs, but the operating story is moving faster than the tape.



