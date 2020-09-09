US Markets

Software startup Unity seeks to raise $1.05 bln in IPO

C Nivedita Reuters
Unity Software Inc said on Wednesday it seeks to raise up to $1.05 billion in its initial public offering, giving the software startup a valuation of about $11.06 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) nL4N2G62E7

