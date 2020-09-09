Software startup Unity seeks to raise $1.05 bln in IPO

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc said on Wednesday it seeks to raise up to $1.05 billion in its initial public offering, giving the software startup a valuation of about $11.06 billion.

