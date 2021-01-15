Thoma Bravo Advantage, a blank check company formed by Thoma Bravo targeting a software business, raised $900 million by offering 90 million shares at $10. Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company did not offer units with warrants attached. It previously planned to offer units containing one-fifth of a warrant, before changing the type of securities offered earlier this month.



The company is led by Chairman Orlando Bravo, who is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo; CEO Robert Sayle, a Partner at Thoma Bravo; and CFO Amy Coleman Redenbaugh, who is currently CFO and a managing director of Thoma Bravo. The SPAC plans to target and work with an existing management team to operate a market-leading, fast-growing software franchise.



Thoma Bravo Advantage plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TBA. Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Software SPAC Thoma Bravo Advantage prices $900 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

