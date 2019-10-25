Software SPAC Software Acquisition Group files for a $125 million IPO

Software Acquisition Group, a blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 12.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $156 million. Each unit consists of one share of our Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50.



Software Acquisition Group was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAQNU. Software Acquisition Group filed confidentially on July 15, 2019. B. Riley FBR is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



