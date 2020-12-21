Crucible Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Foundry Group and a former Splunk executive targeting tech, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Boulder, CO-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Crucible Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Chairman Brad Feld, who is a Founding Partner of Foundry Group, and CEO and Director James Lejeal, the former Area Vice President and General Manager for the Incident Management unit of Splunk (SPLK). The company plans to target businesses in the software technology industry, prioritizing cloud-based recurring revenue business models.



Crucible Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CRU.U. The company filed confidentially on October 2, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Software SPAC Crucible Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

