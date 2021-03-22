Category Leader Partner Corp 1, a blank check company led by Clearvision Ventures management targeting B2B software, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Category Leader Partner Corp 1 would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Daniel Ahn, the Managing Partner of Clearvision Ventures with a focus on enterprise software and AI and machine Learning. The company plans to target businesses in the B2B software space, with a focus on macro themes including new advancements in AI and machine learning, increased demand for cybersecurity services and technology, and proliferation of IoT devices, among others.



Category Leader Partner Corp 1 was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CATLU. The company filed confidentially on February 19, 2021. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Software SPAC Category Leader Partner Corp 1 files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

