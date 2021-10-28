Software services firm Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey-parent for nearly $4 bln

Adds details on deal, share movement

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Software services company Zendesk Inc ZEN.N said on Thursday it would buy Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O and its SurveyMonkey platform for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk's stock for each share of Momentive stock they own.

Zendesk's stock plummeted 17% on news of the deal.

Such a sharp downturn in stock price have previously resulted in the collapse of all-stock deals such as Zoom Video Communications Inc's ZM.O $14.7 billion purchase of software firm Five9 Inc FIVN.O.

Zendesk said it expects the deal with Momentive to accelerate its revenue plan to $3.5 billion in 2024, one year ahead of its previous target.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.