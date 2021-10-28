US Markets
ZEN

Software services firm Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey-parent for nearly $4 bln

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Adds details on deal, share movement

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Software services company Zendesk Inc ZEN.N said on Thursday it would buy Momentive Global Inc MNTV.O and its SurveyMonkey platform for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk's stock for each share of Momentive stock they own.

Zendesk's stock plummeted 17% on news of the deal.

Such a sharp downturn in stock price have previously resulted in the collapse of all-stock deals such as Zoom Video Communications Inc's ZM.O $14.7 billion purchase of software firm Five9 Inc FIVN.O.

Zendesk said it expects the deal with Momentive to accelerate its revenue plan to $3.5 billion in 2024, one year ahead of its previous target.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

