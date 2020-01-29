Software Q4 sales drop as licence sales, A&N unit drag

Germany's Software AG on Wednesday posted a 5% drop in fourth-quarter revenue to 255 million euros ($282.90 million) as license sales declined and revenues at the business software company's A&N unit fell.
