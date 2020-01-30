Software Provider Envestnet Might Go Private

Envestnet, which provides financial- and wealth-management software to financial advisors, may be on the brink of going private, bankers said.

Three months after Envestnet’s founder was killed in a car crash, the fintech software provider is facing questions about its future.

Three months after Envestnet’s founder was killed in a car crash, the fintech software provider is facing questions about its future.

Envestnet (Ticker: ENV), which provides financial- and wealth-management software to financial advisors, may be on the brink of going private, bankers said. Large private-equity firms, in particular, are said to be interested. The most likely buyers include Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), Hellman & Friedman, Silver Lake and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). BlackRock (BLK), which acquired 5% of Envestnet in 2018, could also be in play.

“Everyone wants [Envestnet] but it’s very expensive,” one banker said.

Based in Chicago, Envestnet has a near-$4 billion market cap. The company’s shares were up 0.1% to $74.54 Thursday afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%.

“As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on rumor or speculation in the market,” an Envestnet spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions.

Silver Lake and Hellman & Friedman declined to comment. Representatives for Blackstone, KKR, Fidelity and BlackRock couldn’t be reached for comment.

Rumors of an Envestnet sale began surfacing after Jud Bergman, the company’s founder and CEO, died in a car crash in October, Barron’s reported. Envestnet named Bill Crager, co-founder and president, as its interim CEO. Crager is credited with doing a good job since assuming leadership of Envestnet.

Envestnet has its roots in venture capital. Founded in 1999, the fintech collected $40 million in six rounds of funding from investors, including TCV, BlackRock and UpFront Ventures, according to business-information provider Crunchbase. It went public in 2010, raising $63 million in its initial public offering, according to PitchBook, a financial data and software company.

Envestnet doesn’t seem like a company that would seek a buyout. Its stock has jumped nearly 24% since Oct. 4, when Envestnet announced Bergman’s death, it isn’t overly leveraged and it doesn’t need a turnaround. Peter Heckmann, a managing director and senior research analyst at DA Davidson, said Envestnet’s stock is valued at 17 to 18 times Ebitda, while its debt is moderate. Envestnet’s debt is about $600 million or 2.5 times debt-to-ebitda, which is expected to fall to 2.2 times by the end of year. “For these types of companies, investors are comfortable with [debt] getting up to three times,” Heckmann said.

If it doesn’t sell, Envestnet might seek to sell a chunk of itself. The most probable candidate is Yodlee, which it acquired in 2015 for more than $600 million. Yodlee, based in Redwood City, Calif. is a data aggregator, much different from Envestnet’s core function as an outsourcer to financial advisors. More than 1,200 companies use Yodlee, including 15 of the top 20 large U.S. banks.

A Yodlee sale became more likely this month when Visa agreed to buy Plaid for $5.3 billion, or nearly 50 times run-rate revenue. The two companies are somewhat similar. While Yodlee provides technology that helps consumers aggregate their credit-card statements, bank accounts and investment portfolios on one site, Plaid’s technology lets consumers connect their bank accounts to finance apps and transfer money. “[Yodlee] is kind of like Plaid but not really,” a second banker said.

Envestnet is considering selling Yodlee in an attempt to secure Plaid’s “halo” effect, the second banker said.

Yodlee, however, ran into trouble this month when three members of Congress claimed that the fintech might be selling personal data without proper consent, The Wall Street Journal reported. Banks and fintech apps use Yodlee to collect and analyze transaction data from a consumers’ bank, credit card and other financial accounts, Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D., Calif.) said in a Jan. 17 letter to the Federal Trade Commission. Envestnet doesn’t tell consumers that it is collecting and selling a customer’s personal financial data. Instead, the company relies on its partners, many times the banks, to disclose this information in their terms and conditions or privacy policy, the letter said. The lawmakers called on the FTC to investigate whether Envestnet’s sale of personal data violates the Federal Trade Commission Act, the Journal said.

Heckmann thinks the ruckus over Yodlee will “blow over.” Consumers must agree to let Yodlee use their data, he said. Plaid also has the same regulatory issue as Yodlee. “Not only did Visa get comfortable [with Plaid] but they were willing to pay a huge premium,” Heckmann said.

How much could Yodlee sell for? The company is expected to generate about $200 million in 2019 revenue, which is seen rising to $218 million in 2020, Heckmann said. Strong fintechs are selling for 15 to 20 times revenue. Given Plaid’s high valuation, Yodlee may fetch $2 billion. Possible buyers include Mastercard (MA), PayPal (PYPL) and Ant Financial, a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA).

Still, Envestnet could opt out of either strategy and remain a public company. “They have a good plan, they’re executing on that plan and they have a good valuation in the market,” Heckmann said.

A PayPal spokesman declined to comment. Representatives for Mastercard and Ant couldn’t be reached for comment. A spokesman for Envestnet Yodlee said the company doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation.

Write to Luisa Beltran at luisa.beltran@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.