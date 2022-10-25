Software maker SAP's Q3 results fall short of expectations

Maria Sheahan Reuters
Published
Business software maker SAP reported slower than expected revenue growth and a drop in profits for the third quarter, citing lower contribution from software licenses revenue as well as investments in growth.

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Business software maker SAP SAPG.DE reported slower than expected revenue growth and a drop in profits for the third quarter, citing lower contribution from software licenses revenue as well as investments in growth.

Total revenue grew by 5% in currency-adjusted terms to 7.84 billion euros, SAP said on Tuesday, missing analyst consensus for a jump to 8.49 billion.

SAP stuck with a forecast for full-year operating profit to come to 7.6 billion to 7.9 billion euros, which it had cut from 7.8 billion-8.25 billion in July.

