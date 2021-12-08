US Markets
GTLB

Software maker HashiCorp raises $1.2 billion in U.S. IPO -source

Contributor
Echo Wang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Cloud software vendor HashiCorp on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

By Echo Wang

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cloud software vendor HashiCorp on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

HashiCorp priced 15 million shares at $80 per share, the source said. It had planned to sell shares at $68 to $72 apiece.

The IPO values the company at $14 billion.

The source requested not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. HashiCorp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The software maker's debut comes amid a flurry of major tech listings this year as a number of startups look to capitalize on sky-high investor demand for new, high-growth tech stocks.

HashiCorp began as an open-source project and provides cloud-based software to customers such as Dutch lender ABN AMRO (ABNd.AS) and infrastructure management for Daimler-owned (DAIGn.DE) car marker Mercedes-Benz.

The company was co-founded in 2012 by Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar, who met at the University of Washington in 2008. They had worked together on a research project to make cloud technologies, which were then being developed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), available to scientists.

Based in San Francisco, HashiCorp considers itself "remote-first," with over 1,650 employees operating across the world.

HashiCorp, whose investors include Mayfield, Franklin Templeton and T Rowe Price, is the latest company trying to take advantage of strong investor demand for high-growth tech stocks.

Software development platform GitLab Inc GTLB.O was valued at nearly $15 billion in its Nasdaq debut last month, while restaurant software provider Toast Inc TOST.N fetched a valuation of nearly $33 billion in September.

HashiCorp will list its shares on NASDAQ under the symbol "HCP".

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Bofa Securities and Citigroup are lead underwriters on the offering.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; editing by Richard Pullin)

((E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 9172873971; Reuters Messaging: E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GTLB TOST

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular