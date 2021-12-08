US Markets

Software maker HashiCorp raises $1.2 billion in U.S. IPO -source

Contributor
Echo Wang Reuters
Published

Cloud software vendor HashiCorp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cloud software vendor HashiCorp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

HashiCorp priced 15 million shares at $80 per share, the source said. The company had planned to sell shares at $68 to $72apiece.

The IPO values Hashi at $14 billion.

The source requested not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. HashiCorp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

