Software maker HashiCorp raises $1.2 billion in U.S. IPO -source

By Echo Wang

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cloud software vendor HashiCorp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

HashiCorp priced 15 million shares at $80 per share, the source said. The company had planned to sell shares at $68 to $72apiece.

The IPO values Hashi at $14 billion.

The source requested not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. HashiCorp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico Editing by Chris Reese)

((E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 9172873971; Reuters Messaging: E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.