Software maker Datto to be taken private by Kaseya for $6.2 bln

April 11 (Reuters) - Software maker Datto MSP.N said on Monday it would be taken private by security software company Kaseya for $6.2 billion in a deal funded by a consortium led by private equity firm Insight Partners.

The deal offers $35.50 per share in cash to Datto shareholders, a nearly 52% premium to the company's closing price on March 16 before a media report said the software maker was exploring options, including a sale.

The purchase by Kaseya is also supported by investments from TPG Capital TPG.N, Sixth Street Partners and Singapore state investor Temasek, among others.

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange two years ago, Datto makes security and cloud-based software for small and medium businesses and specifically for managed service providers.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aditya Soni)

