Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 bln after Dragoneer-led funding round

May 18 (Reuters) - SpotOn said on Wednesday it raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, valuing the software maker at $3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.