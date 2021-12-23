US Markets
IBM

Software firm Salesloft raises fresh funds at $2.3 bln valuation

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sales engagement software maker Salesloft Inc said on Thursday it raised funds from private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners at a $2.3 billion valuation, giving it a majority stake, as the company taps into the recent boom in the enterprise software sector.

Changes sourcing, adds background

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sales engagement software maker Salesloft Inc said on Thursday it raised funds from private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners at a $2.3 billion valuation, giving it a majority stake, as the company taps into the recent boom in the enterprise software sector.

Salesloft, which has seen over 125% growth in its European market, said it will use the funds raised to expand beyond North America and particularly in Europe.

Founded in 2011, Salesloft counts IBM IBM.N, Shopify SHOP.N and Cisco CSCO.O as its customers and provides an AI-driven platform that integrates communication channels and workflows and also provides analytics and insights to optimize sales.

Private equity funding in the software space is booming thanks to rapid digitization. Earlier in December, enterprise software maker Genesys raised funds at a $21 billion valuation.

Tech-focused investment firm Vista Equity, with over $86 billion assets under management, has itself closed over 60 transactions in the space this year. Vista will also join Salesloft's board as part of the deal.

The funding round was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM SHOP CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular