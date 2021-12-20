Software firm Sage Group to buy remaining stake in Brightpearl for $299 mln

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British software firm Sage Group said on Monday it will buy the remaining 83% stake in cloud-based software provider Brightpearl it does not already own for about $299 million.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - British software firm Sage Group SGE.L said on Monday it will buy the remaining 83% stake in cloud-based software provider Brightpearl it does not already own for about $299 million.

London-listed Sage Group, which already owns a minority stake in Brightpearl, said the deal will be funded using existing cash and liquidity.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More