Software firm Sage Group to buy remaining stake in Brightpearl for $299 mln

Dec 20 (Reuters) - British software firm Sage Group SGE.L said on Monday it will buy the remaining 83% stake in cloud-based software provider Brightpearl it does not already own for about $299 million.

London-listed Sage Group, which already owns a minority stake in Brightpearl, said the deal will be funded using existing cash and liquidity.

