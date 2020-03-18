Software firm Sage Group ditches share buyback amid coronavirus outbreak

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

British software company Sage Group said on Wednesday it has suspended its share buyback plan to preserve liquidity following the coronavirus pandemic.

March 18 (Reuters) - British software company Sage Group SGE.L said on Wednesday it has suspended its share buyback plan to preserve liquidity following the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whilst the impact of COVID-19 on Sage's business performance to date has been limited, the Board believes that given the highly uncertain economic outlook it is prudent to suspend the share buy-back," the company said.

The company had planned to return 250 million pounds ($294.58 million) to shareholders.

($1 = 0.8487 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810; outside UK: +91 80 6182 2784;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More