Cryptocurrencies

Software Firm Meitu Buys $22M of Ether, $17.9M Bitcoin for Its Treasury

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Hong Kong-listed Meitu Inc. , which makes image and video processing software, said it had purchased $22 million in ether (ETH) and $17.9 million of bitcoin (BTC), making it the first time a firm has disclosed a major purchase of ETH for its treasury.

  • Meitu said it bought 15,000 ETH and 379.1 BTC in open market transactions on March 5.
  • The purchases were under the terms of a previously board-approved cryptocurrency investment plan that allows the company to put up to $100 million of crypto, financed by cash reserves other than any remaining proceeds from Meitu’s IPO.
  • While the company said that while buying crypto helps diversify its holdings away from cash, “More importantly, the Board considers this a demonstration to investors and stakeholders that the Group has the vision and determination to embrace technological evolution, and hence preparing its foray into the blockchain industry.”
  • The company said it’s evaluating the feasibility of integrating blockchain tech into its overseas business, including launching Ethereum-based dApps. ETH is the native token of the Ethereum blockchain. It’s also evaluating potential investments in blockchain-based projects, many of which accept ETH as consideration for investment.

This story is developing.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    3 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular