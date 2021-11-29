Software firm HashiCorp seeks up to $13 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Adds shares on offer

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Software firm HashiCorp Inc said on Monday it is targeting a valuation of up to $13 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

HashiCorp, whose investors include Mayfield, Franklin Templeton and T Rowe Price, is the latest company trying to take advantage of strong investor demand for high-growth tech stocks.

The company said it is targeting a sale of 15.3 million shares priced between $68 and $72 each. At the top end of that range, the IPO would fetch $1.1 billion of proceeds.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P.Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

