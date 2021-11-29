US Markets

Software firm HashiCorp seeks up to $13 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Software firm HashiCorp Inc said on Monday it is targeting a valuation of up to $13 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

HashiCorp, whose investors include Mayfield, Franklin Templeton and T Rowe Price, is the latest company trying to take advantage of strong investor demand for high-growth tech stocks.

The company said it is targeting a sale of 15.3 million shares priced between $68 and $72 each. At the top end of that range, the IPO would fetch $1.1 billion of proceeds.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P.Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

