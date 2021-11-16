World Markets
Software firm Blue Prism gets higher takeover offer from SS&C Technologies

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Blue Prism said on Tuesday it received a preliminary proposal from U.S.-based SS&C Technologies Holdings to buy the British software firm for 1,200 pence per share, months after it had agreed to a deal for 1,125 pence apiece.

London-listed Blue Prism's shares jumped nearly 10% to 1,229 pence on the news.

