Software firm Blue Prism gets $1.6 bln takeover offer from U.S.-based SS&C

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British software firm Blue Prism PRSMB.L said on Tuesday it received a preliminary buyout proposal from U.S.-based SS&C Technologies Holdings SSNC.O for 1.16 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), months after it had agreed to a smaller deal.

London-listed Blue Prism's shares jumped roughly 10% to 1,239 pence on the 1,200 pence per share offer from SS&C.

Blue Prism, whose customers include automaker Daimler DAIGn.DE, e-commerce firm eBay EBAY.O and Britain's NHS, in September agreed to be taken private by U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity for 1.09 billion pounds.

The British firm said it was providing SS&C with due diligence access equal to that given to Vista, adding that it continued to back the Vista deal and would not withdraw its recommendation that shareholders vote in its favour.

Blue Prism also postponed its general meeting that was scheduled for Nov. 19 as it evaluated SS&C's offer along with its advisers, adding that a firm offer from SS&C was not guaranteed.

"The Board consider it to be in Blue Prism shareholders' interests to adjourn the Court Meeting and General Meeting in order to explore further the approach from SS&C," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

