Software firm Blackbaud gets buyout offer from Clearlake Capital

March 27 (Reuters) - Software firm Blackbaud Inc BLKD.O on Monday said it had received a buyout offer from private-equity firm Clearlake Capital for $3.78 billion in cash.

The offer price of $71 per share is a premium of about 23% to Blackbaud's Friday close.

Shares in South Carolina-based Blackbaud, which provides donor data management software rose about 20% in premarket trading.

