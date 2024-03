March 14 (Reuters) - Australian software firm Appen APX.AX said on Thursday that U.S.-based Innodata INOD.O has withdrawn a non-binding indicative proposal for a buyout offer.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

