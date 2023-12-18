News & Insights

Software firm Alteryx to be taken private in $4.4 bln deal

December 18, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Alteryx AYX.N said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by private-equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners, in a deal valued at $4.4 billion including debt.

Alteryx stockholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share of Alteryx Class A or Class B common stock they hold.

Upon completion of the transaction, Alteryx will become a privately held company.

Shares of the data analytics software company fell 2% in premarket trading.

