Software developer Mews valued at $1.2 bln after latest funding round

March 04, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

March 4 (Reuters) - Software developer Mews said on Monday that it had raised $110 million in a funding round led by investors including Kinnevik KINVb.ST and Goldman Sachs Group GS.N that valued the company at $1.2 billion.

Other lead investors in the company, which operates in more than 85 countries, included Revaia, Notion Capital and LGVP.

The company plans to use the funds for global expansion, product development and acquisitions, it said.

Mews reported over $8 billion in gross payments volume, while annualized net revenue surged 60% to $100 million from a year earlier.

Founded in 2012 by former hoteliers Richard Valtr and Matthijs Welle, the Prague-headquartered company raised $185 million in a Series C funding round in December 2022.

