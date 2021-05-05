Software company SUSE sets IPO range at 29-34 euros/share

SUSE, an open-source enterprise software company, will set the price range for its initial public offering in Frankfurt at 29-34 euros per share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

SUSE announced its intention to float last month, saying it would issue $500 million in new shares to repay debt. Swedish investor EQT, which bought it in 2018, would sell an unspecified further number of existing shares.

