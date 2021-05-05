Software company SUSE sets IPO range at 29-34 euros/share

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - SUSE, an open-source enterprise software company, will set the price range for its initial public offering in Frankfurt at 29-34 euros per share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

SUSE announced its intention to float last month, saying it would issue $500 million in new shares to repay debt. Swedish investor EQT, which bought it in 2018, would sell an unspecified further number of existing shares.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Thomas Escritt)

